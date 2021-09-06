Tanzania: Samia Touts Pricey Tanzanite

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has emphasized on proper mining and selling of Tanzanite in attempts to push the price of the rare gemstone in the world market.

The Head of State censured what she described as arbitrary mining and selling of Tanzanite gem, which has been lowering the value of the precious stone available only in Tanzania.

President Samia was speaking at Mirerani in Manyara Region, when heading to Tanzanite mine to document Tanzanite mining as part of the recording of a documentary titled 'Royal Tour', seeking to market out the country's tourist and investment attractions.

"I am going to record the film showing the world where Tanzanite is mined and the refinery process. This will tell the world that Tanzania is the home of Tanzanite. Previously, our Tanzanite was supplied and sold arbitrarily in various countries," President Samia said.

The programme will prove wrong some countries claiming to produce Tanzanite.

Tanzanite is only found in northern Tanzania and is used to make ornaments. It is one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, and one local geologist estimates its supply may be entirely depleted within the next 20 years.

The precious stone's appeal lies in its variety of hues, including green, red, purple and blue. Its value is determined by rarity - the finer the colour or clarity, the higher the price.

President Samia commenced the recording of the 'Royal Tour' documentary, meant to promote Tanzania globally, on August 28, 2021 in Zanzibar.

After recording a programme at Tanzanite mines yesterday, the President proceeded to climb Mount Kilimanjaro through Marangu main gate.

President Samia said her filming of the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free-standing mountain in the world, would help prove to the world that the mountain is located in Tanzania.

As one of Africa's favorite tourist destinations, Tanzania is known for its breathtaking attractions, including stunning landscapes dotted with wildlife and a rich cultural heritage.

Tourism is one of the cornerstones of Tanzania's economy, contributing about 17.2 per cent to the country's gross domestic product and 25 per cent of all foreign exchange revenues.

The sector provides direct employment for more than 600,000 people, generating approximately over 5tri/- a year, as per government statistics.

President Samia says the government is firmly determined to aggressively market the country internationally.

As she was heading to Marangu, President stopped at Boma Ng'ombe and Himo areas where she spoke to residents, assuring that her government will implement pledges they gave during the last year's General Election campaigns and will address challenges facing the citizens.

She said one of the pledges which was yet to be realised is the improvement of water services in the region, noting plans were underway to address the challenge.

Meanwhile, SULEIMAN SHAGATA reports that President Samia is expected to visit Bujora Sukuma Museum in Magu District, Mwanza region where she is expected to stress the importance of preserving culture for the benefits of current and future generations.

Mwanza City Coordinator for Tanzanian Chiefs, Chief Aron Mikomangwa said that the tour will help influence the public to value and preserve their traditions and customs.

Chief Mikomangwa was speaking ahead of the two- day cultural festival which will be held in the area from September 7 to 8, this year whereby all chiefs from different parts of the country are expected to join their colleagues at Bujora Sukuma Museums for the celebrations.

"There will be cultural games, playing with sticks, cooking traditional foods and lighting a fire traditionally," said Chief Mikomangwa.

Chairman of the Union of Sukuma Chiefs, Chief Charles Dotto said customs and traditions are important for any society to embrace, since it is one of the tools that depicts people's nationality.

The only woman Chief in Sukuma, Chief Nshoma Haiwa from Bukamba in Kahama in Shinyanga Region said that there are some pleasant cultures among the Sukuma tribe which tourists will be pleased to know, especially about the women's domestic noble roles.

She said that the nation is made of many things, insisting that "the existence of customs among different tribes in Tanzania add value to cultural tourism which we are going to showcase to the world."

Chief from Busia in Kwimba District, Mwanza Region, Chief Edward Makwaia said that the festival will help to come up with methodologies to attract tourists to spend a good number of days in the country.

He said that the presence of more than 120 tribes is the strength that Tanzania boasts of, adding that coming up with interesting cultural products will lure tourists to spend many days in the country.