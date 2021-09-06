Tanzania: Govt Bans Raia Mwema for 30 Days

THE government has suspended the publication of Raia Mwema, a weekly newspaper, for thirty days for violating journalism ethics.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Mr Gerson Msigwa, the suspension is effective from today.

Mr Msigwa said the suspension has been imposed as per section 9(b) of Media Services Act No.12 of 2016.

He said the newspaper's writing style of news stories and features has been violating journalism principles.

"This newspaper has breached its licence conditions thus threatening the country's security by creating hatred among members of the public and inciting citizens to hate the government and its leaders," he said.

Mr Msigwa cited some of the articles which breached the licence conditions, principles and journalism ethics as publication No. 844 dated 21 August, 2021 which had an article titled "Maumivu mapya 17",

He explained that the published article was against sections 52(1) (a), (c), (d)and (e) and 54 (1) of the Media Services Act because the news brought chaos in public by showing that the government has imposed a burden to its people by introducing 17 levies on various works of artists.

Mr Msigwa further said that, in its publication No. 853, Raia Mwema carried an article titled "Hamza wa CCM hatari," which wrongly quoted two people titled as directors for criminal investigations (DCI) Manumba and DCI Wambura.

"The newspaper intended to make people believe that Hamza was either Chama Cha Mapinduzi member or a leader without confirming to respective authorities," he said.

The Information Services Director further expressed his belief that the punishment given will help them to improve on issues related to professionalism and abiding by laws, regulations and journalism ethics.

He noted that if Raia Mwema will not be satisfied with the decisions issued by the Director of Information Services it has the right to appeal to the Minister for Information, Arts and Sports within 30 days as per the Media Services Act.