Tanzania: VP Upbeat With NMB Support Programme

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Phillip Mpango has commended NMB Bank for introducing a sustainable progamme that aims at contributing and supporting the development of the people based on their needs.

The VP made the remarks in Dodoma over the weekend after gracing the NMB sports bonanza that went alongside the launching of the sustainable development programme as one of its objective.

"There is high demand for such initiatives in different parts of the country to contribute and support people in their needs and address various challenges," he said urging the bank to make sure that the programme reaches all parts of the country.

He added, "I commend NMB for initiating the sports bonanza not because of its significance on improving your health but above all the positive goals within the programme that focus at contributing and supporting community needs."

For example in Dodoma region, the NMB sustainable programme will support education and environment through tree planting initiative, aimed at making the Capital city green.

"I promise to be abreast with the environmental agenda on tree planting in a bid to transform Dodoma into a green city," Vice President insisted.

Dr Mpango said President Samia Suluhu Hasan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa have been impressed by the bank's programmedue to its focus on the development of the people.

"President Samia and Prime Minister Majaliwa wished to take part in the sports bonanza with Members of Parliament but were unable due to tight schedule and thus asked me to represent them," he said.

Other participants in the event were the Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai, Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Akson, ministers and Members of Parliament.

The VP also reminded the public on the need to take all the necessary precautions against Covid-19 as advised by health experts and use the opportunity to vaccinate.

The NMB Managing Director Ruth Zaipuna said the contributions for the NMB sustainable programme that identifies and supports the needs of the people in their area will be made every three months.

Ms Zaipuna assured VP that NMB Bank was steady with sufficient capital as well as ensuring that its customers get friendly services. She also thanked Bank of Tanzania (BoT) for the support that has helped it continue to be the largest lender in the country.

The sports bonanza dubbed 'Kivumbi na Jasho' was held at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma over the weekend.

Mr Ruth briefed VP that through the bank's sustainable programme contributions will be made to address the education challenges as well as strategic plan aimed at turning Dodoma City green by planting trees.

"Through the sports bonanza we have launched the sustainable programme that will follow the parliament calendar here in Dodoma to make sure that all members of parliament participate. We will be having a theme that targets to support government efforts in improving education," she said.

She added, "To begin with, the bank today hands over 1,500 paper rims worth 15m/- and sanitary pads (valued 2m/-) for standard seven girls pupils who are about to seat for the national examination this week,"