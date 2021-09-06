Tanzania: Govt Dishes Out 2.27bn/ - for Rukwa Road Projects

THE government has dished out 2.27bn/- to Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) for implementation of nine road projects in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa region in 2021/2022 financial year.

The funds allocated for the 476.3 kilometre-road projects have increased by 1.0bn/- when compared to the last year's allocation of 1.27bn/-.

TARURA Manager for Sumbawanga Municipal Council, Engineer Samson Kalesi revealed that when presenting a report on road projects which are being supervised by the agency in Sumbawanga Municipality during a Full Council meeting held here over the weekend.

He told the councilors that the road projects with a total of 476.34 kms lined up for rehabilitation in this financial year had already been verified by National Roads Classification Committee (NRCC).

"The allocated funds will facilitate the execution of road projects and subsequently make them passable throughout the year" explained Eng Kalesi.

A section of councilors who contributed during the meeting expressed gratitude to the sixth phase administration by increasing the allocation of funds.

In a related development, the Sumbawanga Municipal Mayor, Mr Justine Mwalisawa said the funds are intended to improve road infrastructures to facilitate movement of people, goods and services in areas where roads are in poor state.

He urged councilors to closely supervise the domestic revenues collections in their respective areas to avert defaulters.