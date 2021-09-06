Tanzania: Judiciary Commits to Improve Workers' Welfare

THE Judiciary has expressed its commitment to continue improving the working environment as well as interests of all its officers, a move which is aimed at implementing directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently.

This was said by the new Chief Court Administrator of the Judiciary of Tanzania, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, when speaking to judicial officers at the Manyara Resident Magistrate's Court as well as Babati District Court on his official working tour aimed at introducing himself and providing operational guidelines.

Prof Ole Gabriel advised all judicial officers in the country who are thinking or showing interest of seeking relocation to other government institutions with a view to finding better working environment not to do so.

"We are improving the working environment and interests. Those thinking of seeking relocation should discard the idea so that we can build our house, as there is no one to do it for us," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Information and Communication Unit of the Judiciary of Tanzania.

The Chief Court Administrator further urged all officers of the Judiciary to avoid five most important factors when carrying out their duties.

He mentioned them as corruption, incompetence at work, embezzlement of public funds, use of indecent language, especially to the people who come to pursue justice, discrimination against one another and delay in determination of cases without good reasons.

He advised staff to improve their academic status and, if possible outside their professions to widen skills that would enable them to improve their performance. He was, however, quick to appeal to Court officials not to prevent employees who want to go for further studies.

Earlier, the Administrative Officer of the Court, Mr Christopher Msagati, said in order to keep pace with the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) the Tanzanian Judiciary should allocate ICT officers at the regional level to facilitate and improve performance.

Mr Msagati was presenting a report on the performance of the Court on behalf of the Resident Magistrate in Charge of the Manyara Resident Magistrate's Court. Currently, he said, ICT duties are being done by officers at zonal level.

The Chief Court Administrator of the Judiciary of Tanzania continues with his tour to inspect various projects for the construction of court buildings and to speak to judicial officers for the purpose of introducing himself to them.

He has already inspected the construction of various court buildings and spoke to staff members of the judiciary of Dodoma Region and Manyara Resident Magistrate's Court.