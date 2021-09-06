Tanzania: Losing Plaintiffs Now to Pay Govt Legal Costs

INDIVIDUALS or institutions filing cases against government agencies will from now onward have to pay costs upon losing their lawsuits or civil proceedings in any court.

This follows a landmark decision by the High Court in Dar es Salaam recently in favour of the Tanzania Medicine and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), Pharmacy Council, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) and the Attorney General, the respondents.

Previously, the courts had been subjecting the costs to private advocates alone because the government does not pay any fees in filing any document in court.

The State Attorney gets paid by the government from taxpayers' money and what they do is a public service.

In his ruling, however, Judge Yose Mlyambina came with a different position, ruling that "the work done by the advocates has similar importance with that of State Attorneys; it is obvious that there should be award of cost on instruction fees and other remuneration to the State Attorneys."

He referred to the Government Proceedings Act, saying whereas the government could be liable like any private person; equally the government is also entitled to compensation like any private person in civil litigation including entitlement for compensation for instruction fees to attend government cases.

The judge went on stating that in law, the government in all proceedings before the Court of law is regarded the same as a private person.

Therefore, he said, all right and liability affects all in the same manner, as provided for under Section 3 and 4 of the Government Proceedings Act.

"When parties are before the Court acquire same status, no one is in disadvantaged position over the other," he said after ruling against Juma Lukobora, Zeina Msuya, Mwanahamisi Swavila, Abdulrahman Haji, Constatine Masamaki, Edmund Mkenda, Daniel Mfinanga and Ella Chaula, the applicants.

According to Judge Mlyambina, in view of the mandates of the Office of Solicitor General as stated under Order 4 (1) of the Office of the Solicitor General (Establishment) Order; 2018, the engagement of the Office in the conduct of litigation or arbitration does not differ from those of the private Advocates.

"Since the handling of civil or arbitral proceedings involves professional commitments, regardless designation of the persons involved, it is indeed that instruction fees need to be awarded to the State Attorneys conducting litigation or arbitration cases for or on behalf of the government," he said.

The judge noted further that all jobs or activities done by the private advocate in relation to representing their client in court of law are also done by the State Attorney in representing the government in courts of law.

For that matter, he said, when the case is handled by the State Attorneys it does not mean that the government is not entitled for costs awarded to the government on the basis that State Attorneys do a public duty or are being paid by the government from tax payer money.

"It should be borne in mind that the taxpayers' money paid to the State Attorneys need to be accounted for. Denying costs to the matters involving the government is like allowing unfounded floodgate litigation against the government," the judge said.

Judge Mlyambina noted further that the State Attorneys, just like Advocates, spend time and money to make preparations for the hearing of cases filed by individual persons or institutions against the government.

In the process, he said, the cost of time spent by the respondents in doing research, stationeries, and transport and per diem allowances for the officer from one place to another, for discussing the matter with the State Attorney in Solicitor's General Office has to be awarded in successful litigation.

The judge went on stating that cost serves the purposes of deterrence, since potential litigants should be encouraged to think carefully before engaging the civil justice system and should be encouraged to refrain from taking unnecessary steps within that system.

"This is because costs deter vexatious, frivolous and speculative litigations or defence. So, whoever takes advantage of keeping frivolous and meritless claims causing the problem of backlog of cases must be deterred by award of costs," he said.