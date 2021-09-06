Tunisia: Vaccination of People Aged 18 and Over Who Are Not Registered On Evax System

Tunis/Tunisia — Citizens aged 18 and over who are not registered on the Evax system can go to the vaccination centres and basic health centres in the different delegations to register and benefit from the vaccine while presenting an identity document.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement on Friday saying that people aged between 18 and 39 will be vaccinated with CoronaVac and people aged 40 and over will be vaccinated with Astrazeneca.

These measures taken to vaccinate people not registered on the Evax system are not adopted during the planned mass vaccination days, the same source added.