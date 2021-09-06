Tunisia: Vaccination of People Aged 18 and Over Who Are Not Registered On Evax System

3 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Citizens aged 18 and over who are not registered on the Evax system can go to the vaccination centres and basic health centres in the different delegations to register and benefit from the vaccine while presenting an identity document.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement on Friday saying that people aged between 18 and 39 will be vaccinated with CoronaVac and people aged 40 and over will be vaccinated with Astrazeneca.

These measures taken to vaccinate people not registered on the Evax system are not adopted during the planned mass vaccination days, the same source added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X