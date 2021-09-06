Tunisia: Burnt Forest Area Increase 322 Percent in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The burnt forest areas recorded a very significant increase of 322% in 2021, compared to 2020, despite a decrease in the number of fires by 25%, said the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) in its watch note of September 2021.

274 fires have been registered from the beginning of the year until 20 August 2021, representing an area of 9158.2 hectares (ha) of forests and scrubland burnt, against 365 fires (2169.423 ha), during the same period of 2020.

This is in addition to 14122.7 ha of forest and scrub burnt in closed military zones (from 20 June 2021 to 2 July 2021).

The burnt areas represent a total of 23,280 ha, i.e. 2.04% of the total forest area, considering that the forest area is 1,141,621 ha, in 2010.

The importance of the burnt areas can be explained by the rise in temperatures, a phenomenon that is becoming more and more frequent with climate change, the same source added.

The areas most affected by forest fires in Tunisia are mainly: Kasserine (13264.5 ha), then Jendouba (3363.2 ha).

The governorates of Kef, Zaghouan and Sidi Bouzid also suffered from fires, with burnt areas exceeding 1% of the total forest area of these governorates.

In addition to the maquis, the main forest species burned are mainly Aleppo pine, Zeen oak, pinion pine and eucalyptus.

The Observatory recommended in this context a better management of the forest to prevent the spread of fires.

An action plan must be prepared for each burnt area considering the type of species and its regeneration capacity on the one hand and the risk of erosion and silting of dams, the fodder needs of the local populations on the other hand, recommended the same source.