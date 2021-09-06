Tunisia: Hurricane Ida - Tunisia Expresses Solidarity With American People (FM)

3 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia offered its heartfelt condolences to the U.S. government in the wake of storms and torrential rains that hit the country, mainly New York, as Hurricane Ida passed through,

Tunisia also expressed its deepest sympathy to the American people and the families of victims and the injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, and reiterated solidarity and support in these painful circumstances while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Hurricane Ida killed 44 in four Northeastern states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Flood waters poured into New York, prompting a state of emergency.

