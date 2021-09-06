Tunisia: Twenty-Two Members of El Mourouj Municipal Council Tender Resignation

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-two members of El Mourouj municipal council handed Friday a collective resignation to the governor of Ben Arous.

Tense relations with the president of the 36-member council and their negative impact on its performance are behind the move, reads the resignation letter.

Five members of the local authority told a news briefing last May 31 the president of the municipal council was taking unilateral decisions and failed to comply with relative representativeness in the composition of committees.

They also deplored the absence of a working plan.