Tunisia: Twenty-Two Members of El Mourouj Municipal Council Tender Resignation

3 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-two members of El Mourouj municipal council handed Friday a collective resignation to the governor of Ben Arous.

Tense relations with the president of the 36-member council and their negative impact on its performance are behind the move, reads the resignation letter.

Five members of the local authority told a news briefing last May 31 the president of the municipal council was taking unilateral decisions and failed to comply with relative representativeness in the composition of committees.

They also deplored the absence of a working plan.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X