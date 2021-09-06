Sierra Leone: Concord Times Summit 2021

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to deliver keynote address

· President of Liberia 2006 -2018

· Nobel Peace Prize Winner - 2011

·Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership - 2017

Former president of Liberia and 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is the Keynote Speaker at the Concord Times Summit 2021, which will take place on Friday 8 October, at the Bintumani Conference Centre, Freetown.

The summit theme is Fresh Answers: the People, Good Governance, and post-Covid-19 Inclusive Recovery.

Madam Sirleaf, who is Africa's first democratically elected female president, confirmed her participation yesterday in an email.

"On behalf of the former President, I want to thank you for the invitation extended to Madam President to be a Special Guest and deliver the keynote address at the Concord Times Sierra Leone Summit 2021 scheduled to take place on Friday, October 8, 2021," wrote Cornelia Greene-Wesley, executive assistant to the former president of Liberia.

"She wishes me to convey to you that she is pleased to accept the invitation and looks forward to an exciting and rewarding discussion on the theme of the Summit," Ms. Greene-Wesley added.

Madam Sirleaf is acclaimed globally for her advocacy for good governance, including women's empowerment, both during her tenure in office and her post-presidency work. She won the 2017 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, adding to a long list of global recognitions.

She will speak on the topic: "Good Governance and post-COVID-19 Inclusive Recovery."

A key focus of the Concord Times Summit 2021 will be how to prioritize women's aspirations and tackle systemic barriers to women's empowerment.

Madam Sirleaf took office as president in 2006 at a challenging time for Liberia, following the civil war, and handed over power to current President George Opong Weah of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change party in 2018, following the 2017 elections.

Many experts will make presentations at the summit on topics such as climate change, youth empowerment, international cooperation, energy, civil society, and government relations, and so on.

Summit participants will include policymakers, diplomats, business leaders, development experts, civil society activists, media practitioners, youth and women leaders across Sierra Leone and beyond.

Hundreds of thousands more will follow the live events on television and social media-- Facebook Live, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.

"Our goal is to offer an interactive platform for policymakers and influential citizens as well as foreign partners to engage in discussions and debates about Sierra Leone's socio-economic and political development," says Gabriel Benjamin, head of the Summit Organizing Committee.

Concord Times' summit was launched in 2008. The inaugural event was chaired by the late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah and the keynote address delivered by Professor Amos Sawyer, a former President of Liberia and erstwhile Chairman of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), an African Union body.

This year's summit will be followed by the Concord Times Awards Night, which will take place on Saturday, 9 October. Individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to society will receive awards at the event.