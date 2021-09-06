Sierra Leone: New Police Rice Contractor Supplies Quality Rice

2 September 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

First time in history under the leadership of the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. Ambrose Michael Sovula, that police have received quality rice supply referred to as butter rice- one of the best rice supplies around the world.

The Police in a jubilant mood in their various locations, showered praises on the I.G for making them proud to be police officers, stating that he was really boosting their moral in terms of their welfare.

"Since we started receiving rice supply, this is the first time we have received sweet and fine rice."

The Police on the 1st September 2021, started receiving their rice supply and a majority of them prayed that the I.G continues his good work.

