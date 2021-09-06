Sierra Leone: Customs Officer Cross Examined

Third prosecution witness in the alleged arms and ammunition, aiding and abetting matter, Mohamed Sannoh, was yesterday, September 1st,cross examined by lawyer E.T .Koroma representing the 1st accused.

Consel Koroma put it to the witness that he had identified himself to the court as Head of the Anti-Smuggling Unit, the witness responded in affirmative and stated that he had worked at the Port for three years.

He said he has served in the capacity as head of the Anti-Smuggling Unit for one year six months, and that he was acquaint with work within his unit and that he could safely identify a delivery order.

He told the court that he didn't see the name of the 1st accused in any of the documents tendered in court, but confirmed that he received a telephone call from one Foday Fofanah on 2nd July,2021.

He said Foday Fofanah was two people unknown to him, but that he discussed with him about what he had discovered.