Sierra Leone: Husband Gets 5yrs for Killing His Wife

After spending four years nine months in prison, Lamina Mansaray, an ex-military officer, was on Wednesday, 1st September, 2021, sentenced to 5 years in imprisonment at the Male Correctional Centre by Justice Monfred Sesay of the High Court for killing his wife.

The convict was before Justice Sesay on one count of manslaughter contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

State prosecutor, Joseph A.K Sesay, alleged that the convict on the 14th December, 2016, at Wilberforce Barracks in Freetown,unlawfully killed his wife, Mabinty Mansaray.

After the charges were put to the convict,he pleaded guilty and subsequently convicted by Justice Sesay.

Justice Sesay recalled that on 13th December, 2016, the deceased left the house for a week and when she returned home, she requested some money from her husband to take care of the house, but the convict refused giving her the money.

He said the deceased had taken out some money from his pocket to purchase some items when an argument ensued and that the convict started beating up the deceased with his military belt.

He said the deceased became unconscious and was taken to the 34 Military Hospital where she died on the next day.

He said the convict was arrested by the military police and later handed over to the Sierra Leone police for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the convict pleaded with the judge "to forgive me because the deceased was my wife and we stayed for over 30 years and God bless us with two children. Also, the deceased was very instrumental to me, but she was addicted to alcohol."

Before sentencing him, Lawyer Komba Kanu from Legal Aid Board made a plea of mitigation on behalf of the convict.

In his wisdom, Justice Sesay sentenced the convict to 5 years imprisonment, considering the time he had spent in prison and also taking note of the welfare of the two kids.

"I want to advise the public not to beat our wives because they are our friends, and it is not good to beat our wives or girlfriends, so wife beating must stop," said Justice Sesay warned.