Sierra Leone: Convict Gets 10 Years for Manslaughter

26-years-old Mustapha Massaquoi, who pleaded guilty to the offence of manslaughter, has been sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre.

According to the State Prosecutor, J.A.K Sesay, the accused on the 22nd April of 2018, at Dwarzark Community, Western Area, unlawfully killed one Lamin Kanu.

The convict Massaquoi was standing trial before Justice Monfred Sesay for the offence of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Addressing the court, the prosecution told the court that they had some constraints proceeding with the matter and on Wednesday 1st September 2021, the State counsel applied for the murder charge to be reduced to manslaughter for speedy and fair trial in the interest of justice for both prosecution and defense.

The prosecution cited Section 148 Subsection (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965 Act No 32 of 1965, stating that no injustice will be caused to the accused.

Justice Sesay granted the application made by the State lawyer J.A.K Sesay, and discharged the jury.

After the murder charge was replaced with manslaughter, Justice Sesay asked the clerk to read the charge again to the accused person, who pleaded guilty.

According to the convict, the deceased was his friend and that on 22nd April, 2018, they were at the Dwarzark playing field when the deceased asked him to visit a music festival.

The convict told the court that they were at the festival when an augment degenerated into a fight between him and the deceased, and that later he mistakenly stabbed the deceased to death.

Justice Sesay said because the convict didn't waste the court's time, he found him guilty of manslaughter.

The convict in his plea of mitigation reiterated that the deceased was his friend, and that his action was not intentional.

He said it was the deceased who had first broken a stout pint on his head that was why he stabbed him.

Justice Sesay noted that the ten years imprisonment should be inclusive of the time he had spent on remand- since 22nd April, 2018.