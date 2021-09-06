Algeria: Govt Action Plan - Towards Important Structural Reforms

Algiers — The Government's Action Plan for the implementation of the program of the President of the Republic, adopted last Monday in the Council of Ministers, during an extraordinary meeting chaired by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is based on five main chapters with a view to launching important structural reforms.

The chapter included in the Government's action plan, which will be submitted for debate and approval soon to the Parliament, are devoted to the "strengthening the state of law and governance, reinforcing justice, freedoms, dialogue and consultation, and building a free and responsible civil society, in addition to freedom of assembly, peaceful demonstration and freedom of the press."

Through its plan the government seeks to achieve "a developed governance in order to ensure "transparent management of public finances."

According to the text, "the government will continue its efforts to develop public services, including basic services, in terms of quality and accessibility."

The government's action plan further emphasizes the importance of "promoting and protecting the components of national identity, memory,religious and culture."

In the economic field, the government aims to "strengthen the foundations of economic recovery, modernization of the banking and financial system, reform of the commercial public sector and the governance of public institutions."

In its plan the government attaches great importance to the sectors of agriculture, fishing resources, pharmaceutical industry and tourism, while encouraging a trade policy in favor of non-hydrocarbon exports, valuing national production and rationalizing imports, in addition to promoting exports and facilitating the act of exporting while developing partnership between the public the private sectors.

In terms of education, the government "will work to improve the quality of education by promoting cultural and sport conditions."

"The success of any reform is also based on a decisive, if not critical, factor which is human resources," emphasized the government in its action plan.