Tunisia/Equatorial Guinea: World Cup African Qualifiers (Gr/B) - Tunisia Beat Equatorial Guinea (3-0)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian national football team won the first three points in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating their Equatorial Guinean counterpart (3-0) on the first day of the qualifiers, played Friday evening in Rades.

The Tunisian goals were scored by Dylan Broon (53rd), Ilyes Skhiri (77th) and Wahbi Khazri (81st).

The other match of the group, played earlier in the afternoon, ended in a victory for Zambia at the expense of Mauritania (2-1).

The Carthage Eagles will play against Zambia in the second match of the day, on September 7 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.