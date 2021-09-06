Tunisia/Equatorial Guinea: World Cup African Qualifiers (Gr/B) - Tunisia Beat Equatorial Guinea (3-0)

3 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian national football team won the first three points in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating their Equatorial Guinean counterpart (3-0) on the first day of the qualifiers, played Friday evening in Rades.

The Tunisian goals were scored by Dylan Broon (53rd), Ilyes Skhiri (77th) and Wahbi Khazri (81st).

The other match of the group, played earlier in the afternoon, ended in a victory for Zambia at the expense of Mauritania (2-1).

The Carthage Eagles will play against Zambia in the second match of the day, on September 7 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X