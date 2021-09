Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 200,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of September 6, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,896,315 while over 69,075,350 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 199,265 and 7,081,574 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,819,945 and 83,419 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (884,085), Tunisia ( 674,047), Libya (315,418), Ethiopia (314,984), Egypt (290,027) and Kenya (240,172).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

