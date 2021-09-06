Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Reports 2 More Fatalities and 81 Infections

4 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Monastir governorate reported two more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 880, according to the local health directorate.

The latter announced on Saturday that the infection caseload has hit 38,809 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region.

The occupancy rate of public hospitals by COVID patients dropped to 28.2%, i.e. 72 patients admitted in the various hospitals of the governorate, 23 of whom are placed in the intensive care unit of the Fattouma Bourguiba university hospital.

According to the same source, the incidence rate in the governorate of Monastir is still high with 234 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.

