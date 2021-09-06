Algeria: Covid-19 - Benbouzid Kicks Off Nationwide Vaccination Campaign

4 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Health Abderrahmane Benbouzid on Saturday kicked off a nationwide vaccination campaign expected to reach 70% of the population by the end of the year, with the involvement of all ministerial departments, civil society trade unions and employers' organizations.

Launching a nationwide vaccination campaign against the Covid-19, and which will run until September 11th, Bensouzid told a news conference early Saturday morning, at the Health ministry's headquarters, the campaign "will enable us to reach our long-awaited goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Algerians by the end of 2021."

The minister also called for a "total mobilization" of the Government and the Algerian people for the success of the vaccination campaign, until "we reach a large number of vaccinated people" that will reduce the impact of the pandemic and relieve hospitals."

Benbouzid called on people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, adding that facilities are devoted to this purpose throughout the country and all the necessary conditions are met.

The minister stressed that record numbers of vaccinations will have to be achieved by the end of the year.

Five million of them received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine while three million received two.

