Tunis/Tunisia — The positivity rate on September 2 stood at 17.15% with 2,209 new infections from 12,880 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The caseload surged to 672, 236 infections since the pandemic began, while recovery numbers rose to 632, 806.

The death count until September 2 hit 23,773. The number of hospitalisations in public and private facilities on this date reached 2,534. This includes 490 in intensive care units and 105 under life support.