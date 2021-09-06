Tunisia: Three People Die of Coronavirus in Beja, 56 More Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Beja, while another 56 tested positive for the virus.

This takes the overall number of infections in the region to 18,406, including 17,406 recoveries and 624 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 25 were discovered in Beja and 13 in Nefza, according to the latest statistics by the Local Health Directorate.

The occupancy rate of COVID-19 beds in hospitals in the governorate has dropped to 54%, according to the same source, and the recovery rate is currently at 93%.