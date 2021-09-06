Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccines Administered to 269 Thousand 490 People Saturday Until 1 P.m (Moh)

4 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Vaccinations against the coronavirus were administered to 269,490 people until 1 p.m. this Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The national vaccination rate reached 48.9pc during the same period mentioned above in comparison with the number of people called to vaccinate during this national vaccination day.

This 4th day of mass vaccination concerns people aged 40 and over who took the first dose on August 8, in addition to education executives and staff in the education sector in preparation for the start of the school year.

