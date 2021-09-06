Egypt: PM - Central Business Area in New Capital to Reflect Renaissance of Contemporary Egypt

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Saturday 04/09/2021 that the central business area in the New Administrative Capital will reflect renaissance of contemporary Egypt.

The area will house the highest iconic tower in Africa, and many other towers that aim to attract major international companies, the premier said during an inspection tour of the New Administrative Capital.

During his visit, Madbouli climbed up into the top of the iconic tower, where he had a look at the construction works in the financial and business district.

The prime minister listened to an explanation from Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar on the executive status of towers in the central business district.