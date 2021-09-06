Egypt: Sisi - Int'l Community Must Play Serious Role in GERD Settlement

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Saturday 04/09/2021 the urgent need to reach a legally binding agreement on the rules of filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Sisi made the remarks during a press conference with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades, after their talks earlier today at Al-Ittihadiya presidential Palace in Heliopolis.

The President also stressed that the international community must play a serious role in settling this dispute to maintain regional stability.

During Saturday's talks, Sisi briefed the Cypriot president on Egypt's strenuous efforts to bring about a fair settlement to the dam issue and keep GERD negotiations on track.

Reviewing the situation in Libya, the two sides agreed on the need to hold Libya's upcoming elections as scheduled and withdraw all foreign forces from the North African country.

They also discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sisi said that Anastasiades emphasized the need for concerted international efforts to support citizens of Gaza in the aftermath of Israel's recent attacks on the coastal enclave.

Anastasiades also underscored the need to revive peace talks for a final settlement that leads to establishing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

During their talks, Sisi and Anastasiades agreed on the importance of well preparation for the 9th trilateral summit between Egypt Greece and Cyprus due in October.

The talks also touched upon the need to enhance this trilateral cooperation mechanism for greater cooperation with other partners in the Mediterranean region, Sisi told reporters during the news briefing.

Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt's position regarding the underway efforts to settle the Cypriot crisis in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

He also stressed Egypt's solidarity with Cyprus against any practices detrimental to its sovereignty, as well as any attempts to impose a fait accompli in violation of relevant international resolutions.

Sisi also underlined the importance of respecting states' sovereign rights over their natural resources in the region, with regard to natural gas and hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Applauding the progress made in bilateral ties, especially at the military and political levels, Sisi described as "fruitful and constructive" his talks with Anastasiades, held on the fringe of the first meeting of the Egyptian-Cypriot higher governmental committee at the presidential level.

He said that the committee will help bring about a leap in bilateral ties to address joint challenges and push mutual cooperation forward at all levels.