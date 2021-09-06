Egypt: PM Concludes 8-Hour Tour of New Administrative Capital

4 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has concluded an eight-hour tour of the New Administrative Capital by inspecting work at the housing projects, including the Garden City district, as well as the Green River.

During the tour, Madbouli stressed the importance of the residential projects in the New Administrative Capital that represent a major attraction for the civilized project, affirming the government's keenness to ensure that they are carried out on time with the required quality.

Housing Minister Assem El Gazzar briefed Madbouli on the latest developments regarding the R3 district project that enjoys a privileged location in the heart of the capital, close to the government district and all services.

The completion rate in the third residential district is about 93%, the minister said.

The neighborhood is built on 1,016 fedsans, at a cost of EGP 25 billion, and includes about 24,000 housing units, he added.

The prime minister also got acquainted with the implementation position of the villas in the fourth and fifth neighborhoods.

Madnouli and his companions also visited the Green River project in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, where he praised its implementation level.

The project is being implemented with a completion rate ranging between 56.6% to 60.6% for its three sectors, Gazzar said.

It is being established on 870 feddans, comprising 688 feddans of green spaces, lakes, playgrounds, bike paths, restaurant complexes and recreational areas, and 182 acres includes projects for future investment and towers area, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X