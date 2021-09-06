Egypt: PM Concludes 8-Hour Tour of New Administrative Capital

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has concluded an eight-hour tour of the New Administrative Capital by inspecting work at the housing projects, including the Garden City district, as well as the Green River.

During the tour, Madbouli stressed the importance of the residential projects in the New Administrative Capital that represent a major attraction for the civilized project, affirming the government's keenness to ensure that they are carried out on time with the required quality.

Housing Minister Assem El Gazzar briefed Madbouli on the latest developments regarding the R3 district project that enjoys a privileged location in the heart of the capital, close to the government district and all services.

The completion rate in the third residential district is about 93%, the minister said.

The neighborhood is built on 1,016 fedsans, at a cost of EGP 25 billion, and includes about 24,000 housing units, he added.

The prime minister also got acquainted with the implementation position of the villas in the fourth and fifth neighborhoods.

Madnouli and his companions also visited the Green River project in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, where he praised its implementation level.

The project is being implemented with a completion rate ranging between 56.6% to 60.6% for its three sectors, Gazzar said.

It is being established on 870 feddans, comprising 688 feddans of green spaces, lakes, playgrounds, bike paths, restaurant complexes and recreational areas, and 182 acres includes projects for future investment and towers area, he added.