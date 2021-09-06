Egypt: Minister - Egypt Pays Great Attention to Development Initiatives With Social, Economic Impact

4 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has embarked on a great deal of development initiatives with a social and economic impact, Planning and Economic Development Minister and Egypt's Governor at the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) Hala El Saeed said Saturday 04/09/2021.

Prominent among these initiatives is the "Decent Life" rural development initiative, the largest of its kind in the world in terms of beneficiaries who make up over one-half of the country's population, Saeed added in her remarks during a round-table meeting held on the sidelines of the 46th Annual Board of Governors Meeting of the IsDB Group, hosted by Uzbekistan.

In recognition of the initiative's success, the project has been included in the UN SDGs Good Practices platform, Saeed added during the meeting, which took place under the theme "Respond, Restore, Restart: Post-COVID Resilience and Prosperity for all".

She said that Egypt's success in weathering the COVID-19 crisis is primarily attributed to the Egyptian government's proactive measures, which were based on a carefully-considered clear-cut plan that strikes a balance between protecting citizen's health and keep wheels of economy turning despite the fallout from the pandemic.

Highlighting the great importance Egypt also attaches to green economy transition, Saeed said the ministry had set out the first manual of environmental sustainability, known as the strategic framework for green recovery, to integrate sustainable development into development plans to maximize their development impact and improve citizens' life quality.

