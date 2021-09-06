Africa: Egypt to Host Meeting of 'Arab-Africa Foreign Trade Bridge' Governing Council in December

Planning and Economic Development Minister and Egypt's Governor at the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) Hala El Saeed hailed Saturday 04/09/2021 the keen efforts of the International Islamic trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to support Egypt during the coronavirus crisis.

During her meeting with is the CEO of the ITFC Hani Sonbol, held on the fringe of the 46th Annual Board of Governors Meetings of the IsDB Group hosted by Uzbekistan, the minister revealed that Egypt will for the first time play host to the meeting of the governing council of the "Arab-Africa Foreign Trade Bridge" trade promotion program in December.

Saeed and the ITFC chief probed aspects of mutual cooperation with the finance body whose primary focus is to encourage intra-trade among the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

She thanked the corporation for approving a $961.51 million aid fund for the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and another $745 million for the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), exceeding preliminary allocations set out in the ITFC's program for 2021.

The minister also applauded the corporation's efforts in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the National Council for Women (NCW) to implement the International Trade Center's "SheTrades" Program launched in June to connect three million women entrepreneurs to global markets.

The ITFC is an autonomous entity within the IsDB Group created with the purpose of advancing trade to improve the economic condition and livelihood of people across the Islamic world.