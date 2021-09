Tunis/Tunisia — El Kef recorded an additional coronavirus-related death over the last 24 hours, while another 60 people tested positive out of 164.

This takes the caseload in the region to 18, 637 infections, including 17,000 recoveries and 645 fatalities, the local health directorate said on Saturday.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals in the governorate dropped to 58, including 14 in intensive care.