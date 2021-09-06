Egypt: Sisi Says Egypt, Cyprus Keen On Upgrading Bilateral Relations

4 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed keenness of both Egypt and Cyprus to upgrade the level of bilateral relations by launching the Egyptian-Cypriot higher governmental committee at the presidential level.

During a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Cairo Saturday 04/09/2021, the President said that both Cairo and Nicosia have a mutual political desire to activate underway projects and launch new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said that the two presidents held a session of talks, followed by a meeting of the Egyptian-Cypriot higher governmental committee, which is held at the presidential level for the first time, with President Sisi stressing the importance of making use of the great potentials of both countries to achieve their common interests.

Anastasiades, for his part, stressed his country's keenness on promoting strategic relations with Egypt.

The Cypriot president also accentuated that launching the Egyptian-Cypriot higher governmental committee at the presidential level represents a new step towards strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the spokesman, the meeting reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of renewable energy, security, defense, agriculture, tourism, culture and transport.

At the end of their talks, the two presidents reiterated that holding the Egyptian-Cypriot higher governmental committee meeting at the presidential level represents the basis for strengthening cooperation and integration between the two countries and achieving the interests of the Egyptian and Cypriot peoples, added the spokesman.

