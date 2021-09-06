Egypt: Sisi Commends Depth of Egypt-Cyprus Ties At All Political, Military Levels

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underscored the depth of the Egyptian-Cypriot relations at all political and military levels.

During a press conference on Saturday 04/09/2021 with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades, Sisi said the first meeting of the higher Egyptian-Cyprus government committee - which was chaired by the leaders of both sides - "marked an important step in the relations between the two countries."

Sisi added that the committee will realize a quantum leap in cooperation between the two countries as well as in facing challenges.

President Sisi also asserted that the strategic partnership established in East Mediterranean Sea should be enhanced in order to reach regional stability and support various issues of mutual concern.

He added that he held "fruitful" talks with his Cypriot counterpart today on the sidelines of the higher Egyptian-Cyprus committee meeting in which the talks reflected consensus vis-a-vis issues of mutual concern.

During the talks, the president reiterated Egypt's steadfast stance concerning the situation in the Middle East and the Cypriot issue, adding that all states must respect the international law and the UN charter, especially the principles of not interfering in other countries' internal affairs and respecting sovereignty and territorial waters concerning the exploration of natural gas and hydrocarbon.

During his press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Egypt's steadfast stand backing efforts to settle the Cypriot issue in accordance with international resolutions.

He asserted Egypt's solidarity with Cyprus against any acts that may harm its sovereignty or any attempts to impose a fait accompli in violation of the UNSC resolutions.

He noted that such acts will undermine any opportunities to reach a settlement concerning the Cypriot crisis.

The President also said that he agreed with his Cypriot counterpart to enhance technical cooperation and political coordination between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

He also highlighted the importance of realizing the utmost benefit from such cooperation and coordination.

President Sisi also said that they agreed on the importance of preparing for the trilateral summit to be held in Greece in October.

The talks also tackled the latest developments in the Libyan file in which they agreed on the importance of holding the Libyan elections as scheduled as well as the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

They also discussed the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause.

Sisi called on the international community to support Gaza Strip after the recent Israeli aggression as well as the importance of the return of both sides to the negotiating table.

He also reviewed the recent situation concerning the Ethiopian dam in which he called on the international community to contribute to solving the issue in order to maintain regional stability.