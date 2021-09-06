Egypt: PM Orders Intensifying Visits to New Administrative Capital

4 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Saturday 04/09/2021 that several visits will be paid to the New Administrative Capital in the coming period to follow up the implementation of construction projects there.

During a tour of the governmental district in the new capital, the prime minister checked on measures taken to furnish the governmental buildings and issued directives to pave the internal road network.

He listened to an explanation from Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ihab el Far about the implementation of the government district, clarifying that the buildings of a number of ministries have already been finalized.

The meeting also reviewed the road axes at the New Administrative Capital, such as the southern and northern axes of Mohammed bin Zayed.

For his part, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar said that the internal road network will be completed within weeks.

