Egypt: PM Inspects Central Bus Station Project in New Capital

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday 04/09/2021 inspected a central bus station project in the New Administrative Capital undertaken by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA).

Madbouli said that the station will link the new capital with surrounding areas in Greater Cairo and nearby governorates, as part of the ongoing road projects that are meant to shorten the distance and reduce travel time to the new metropolitan city.

Accompanying the premier during his tour, AFEA Chairman Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far said that the project includes two bus parking areas that can accommodate about 2,400 vehicles to help people easily move between the new capital and Greater Cairo.

It also has another parking lot accommodating about 1,000 buses to carry passengers between the new capital and nearby governorates, and a third parking lot accommodating about 768 vehicles to transport passengers within the new capital, added the authority chief.

The project also includes a shopping center, an entertainment area housing a number of restaurants and cafeterias, a police station, a fire and ambulance unit, two fuel stations, two bus workshops, and some parking lots, el Far pointed out.

The Premier's tour also covered the new parliament premises and the People's Square, which will house a round-shaped theater accommodating 1,200 spectators.