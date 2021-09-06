Egypt: Sisi, Anastasiades Agree On Promoting Egypt-Cyprus-Greece Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades agreed on the importance of promoting a tripartite cooperation mechanism among Egypt, Cyprus and Greece to proceed with political coordination and technical cooperation.

This falls within the framework of Egypt's efforts to enhance cooperation with partners in the Mediterranean region.

During a press conference on Saturday 04/09/2021, Sisi underlined the importance of gearing up for the upcoming Egypt-Cyprus-Greece summit due to be held in Greece in October 2021.