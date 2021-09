The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohamed Abdirisak on Thursday, made a telephone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hammoud Al-Bousaidi.

During which the strong bilateral relations Connecting the two brotherly countries and the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

The ministers also examined ways to enhance cooperation and mutual coordination in the relevant areas within the framework of the Somali Omani Partnership.