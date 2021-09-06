Somalia: Turkish, Somali Defense Ministers Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

3 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

The defense ministers of Turkey and Somalia discussed bilateral and regional issues in a meeting on Friday.

Hulusi Akar welcomed Hassan Hussein Haji at Turkey's National Defense Ministry in the capital Ankara.

The ministers first held a one-on-one meeting before chairing talks between their delegations.

They discussed ways of cooperation in the security and defense industry, the ministry said in a statement.

Akar said Turkey and Somalia are developing friendly and brotherly relations in all fields, including the political and military sphere.

Turkey will continue to provide all kinds of support to the Somali people to ensure that they live in a peaceful and safe environment, he added.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X