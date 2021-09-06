Somalia: Turkish, Somali Defense Ministers Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

The defense ministers of Turkey and Somalia discussed bilateral and regional issues in a meeting on Friday.

Hulusi Akar welcomed Hassan Hussein Haji at Turkey's National Defense Ministry in the capital Ankara.

The ministers first held a one-on-one meeting before chairing talks between their delegations.

They discussed ways of cooperation in the security and defense industry, the ministry said in a statement.

Akar said Turkey and Somalia are developing friendly and brotherly relations in all fields, including the political and military sphere.

Turkey will continue to provide all kinds of support to the Somali people to ensure that they live in a peaceful and safe environment, he added.