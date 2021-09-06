Africa: Rwanda Coach Mashami - We Want to Take Our Chances Against Kenya

As per Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami, "Amavubi" have plenty of work to do at Kigali Stadium when they face Kenya in their second Group E match of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this Sunday.

Rwanda started their campaign by losing 1-0 to Mali on Wednesday night. Adama Traore scored the game's lone goal after 19 minutes.

"Winning against Kenya will give us more chances, and we have started planning how we can win this game," Mashami said during the press conference held at Kigali stadium on Saturday.

"We have to work 10 times harder than we did against Mali in order to win this game and am sure my side can do better," he stated.

Mali is top of group E with three points, two more than Kenya and Uganda while Rwanda trail the group pointless.

"We will not give them too much freedom, especially in the central midfield where we will not allow them to possess the ball with too much ease," Rwanda Captain Haruna Niyonzima said.

Kenya were held to a goalless draw by Uganda, but they are positive to get a positive result in Rwanda to revive their group hopes.

Uganda hosts Mali in the matchday 2 other group E fixture.