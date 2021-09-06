Africa: Mwase - 'We Gave Cameroon Too Much Respect'

Malawi coach Meck Mwase has attributed the Flames' 2-0 loss to Cameroon in a Group D Qatar 2022 World Cup second-round qualifying match to a sloppy start that culminated in conceding early goals.

Mwase spoke to CAFOnline.com in a post-match interview after the Flames had succumbed to ninth minute and 23rd minute goals from Vincent Aboubakar and Michel Ngadeu at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The Malawi coach said the result could have been different if they had stuck to the game plan of keeping it tight at the back.

"We didn't start the game the way we planned it," Mwase said.

"You could see that we conceded very early. When you concede very early, you are always disorganised. You could see in the first half that we did not play the way we planned it. It was only in the second-half when we started knowing that we needed to play."

Failure to stick to the game plan might have been due to stage fright, he said.

"I think we gave them too much respect. We also played against people who are very intelligent and very clever. I believe that our players also had a good game despite conceding those silly goals," Mwase added.

He said they need to recharge the batteries and plan for next Tuesday's game against Mozambique. The game will take place in South Africa.

Cameroon lead the group on three points ahead of Mozambique and Ivory Coast who drew 0-0 in Maputo earlier on Friday, whereas the Flames anchor the table following the loss in Yaounde.