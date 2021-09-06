Tunisia: 4th Intensive Jab Day - Health Ministry Calls On People Not to Miss Appointment

4 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry has called on all those invited to the 4th intensive jab day on Saturday, to go to the vaccination centres and not to miss the appointment.

347 centres have been mobilised for this purpose from 08:00 am to 15:00 pm, according to a department press release.

This day targets people aged 40 years and over who have previously received the first dose during the intensive vaccination day organised on or before August 8, in addition to educational staff and workers in related sectors aged 40 years and over, ahead of the new school and university year.

