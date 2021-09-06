Tunisia: Carthage Cement Reports Net Half-Yearly Profit of 16.1 Md (1st Semester 2021)

4 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Carthage Cement recorded, during the first half of 2021, a net half-yearly profit of 16.1 MD against a net loss of 3.2 MD at the end of June 2020, according to financial reports released by the company.

Besides, the company improved its turnover by 61% compared to the same period in 2020, to 163.8 million dinars (MD), and this, in spite of a pandemic context which prevailed during the first half of 2021.

This increase was driven by the rise in export turnover, due to the increase in export sales volumes of cement, thanks to the contract concluded with an Italian customer and the opening of the Libyan market.

Moreover, the intermediate financial reports showed a clear improvement of the operating result which went from 10.5 MD in the first half of 2020 to 38.7 MD (+266%) for the same period in 2021.

The EBITDA was up 85% from 3.2 MD in the first half of 2020 to 16.1 MD.

