Tunisia: Olive Harvest Estimated At 54 Thousand Tons in Gafsa

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest in the governorate of Gafsa for the 2020-2021 agricultural season is estimated at 54 thousand tons, equivalent to 12 thousand tons of olive oil, Head of the Directorate of Plant Production in Gafsa, Abdessatar Ghabtane indicated to TAP.

The harvest fell this season compared to the last three years to an average of 80 thousand tons of olives, equivalent to 15 thousand tons of olive oil, the same source said.

The drop in production is due in particular to the lack of rainfall and the rise in temperature degrees during the past seasons, the official indicated, adding that the rainfall and hail recorded last week destroyed about 4 thousand tons of olives in the region.

As for table olives, whose harvesting started a fortnight ago, the regional agricultural Authority in Gafsa projected a harvest of 2,000 tons.