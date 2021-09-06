Egypt's Agricultural Exports Hit 4.5 Mln Tons in 8 Months

The volume of agricultural exports reached more than 4.5 million tons over the period from January 1 till August 31, according to a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture El Sayyed El Quseir received a report on the volume of agriculture exports from Head of the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine (CAPQ) Ahmed El Attar.

In the report, the agricultural exports reached 4,553,168 tons topped by exports of citrus, potatoes, onions, pomegranates, beans, beets, guavas, peppers, mangoes, garlic, grapes and watermelon.

Citrus topped Egypt's agricultural exports with a volume of 1.833 million tons, while exports of potatoes reached 620,644 tons.