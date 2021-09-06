Egypt: Health Minister Heads for France to Probe Boosting Cooperation

4 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed headed for the French capital Paris on Saturday morning to discuss ways of boosting cooperation in the health sector.

While in France, Zayed will sign a memorandum of understanding between Egypt's National Cancer Institute and France's Gustave Roussy Institute of Oncology.

The first ever MoU calls for swapping the expertise in tumor treatment to Egypt as part of a presidential initiative to back Egyptian women's health, themed " 100 Million Healthy Lives."

Zayed is accompanied by Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Dr. Awad Tag Eddin.

A diagnostic clinic for breast cancer will be opened in the Egyptian institute in cooperation with France's Gustave Roussy, said Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed.

He added that women can undergo all required medical examinations in the clinic in eight hours only.

The upgrading of the institute cost 150 million Egyptian pounds, according to the spokesman.

