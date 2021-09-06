Egyptian-Cypriot Higher Committee Will Be Held At Presidential Level

The Egyptian-Cypriot higher committee will be held later on Saturday under the co-chairmanship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi.

Radi added that the two sides will discuss means of boosting joint cooperation in the fields of defense, energy, trade, investment and maritime transport.

The committee meeting, that is held for the first time at a presidential level, will discuss important files in bilateral relations, he noted.

The two countries' delegations taking part in the meeting will include ministers concerned, he added.