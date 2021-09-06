Mauritania's Chief of General Staff Honors Egyptian Officers

Mauritania's Chief of the General Staff of the Armies General Mohamed Bamba Meguett decorated a number of Egyptian officers with Order of National Merit of Mauritania "knight".

The honoring, which took place in the name of Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, comes on the occasion of the end of the officers' mission in the G5 Sahel Defense College in Nouakchott.

Egypt's Ambassador to Mauritania Ahmed Salama told MENA that the officers spent a year teaching in the Defense College as part of a military cooperation agreement between the two countries and Egypt's support for the countries of African Sahel in facing terrorism.

The ambassador revealed that a new group of Egyptian officers will arrive soon in Nouakchott to teach in the Defense College.