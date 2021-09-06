Egypt: Sports Minister Inspects Development Works At Youth City in Hurghada

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi and Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafy on Friday 03/09/2021 inspected the development works at the youth city in Hurghada.

During his inspection tour, the sports minister said that the youth city is ready to receive young people from across the country.

The city comprises gym, sports fields, computer hall, theater, amusement parks and gardens.

On his part, the Red Sea governor said that his governorate cooperates with the Sports Ministry in holding several sports and youth events for being the best ways to promote tourist attractions in Red Sea cities.