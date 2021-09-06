Egypt to Host IsDB's Annual Meetings Next Year

4 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has succeeded in getting the approval of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) to play host to its annual meetings next year.

The move reflects Egypt's prestige in the IsDB and the member countries' respect for the Egyptian role in the Group, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed confirmed in statements on Saturday 04/09/2021.

Saeed, who is also Egypt's governor in the IsDB, said the Group's approval also shows the confidence of member states in Egypt's capabilities of organizing the meetings.

