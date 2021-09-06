Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian Summit Discussed Cessation of Hostilities, Settlements

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said Friday 03/09/2021 the Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian summit, hosted by Cairo Thursday, mulled ways of upholding a truce between the Palestinians and the Israelis, the comprehensive calm in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the cessation of all hostilities and the suspension of settlements.

The summit reaffirmed the Egyptian-Jordanian firm stance towards supporting the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the principles of the two-state solution, the return to the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and the return of all rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with international references and United Nations resolutions, the spokesman told the Egyptian Radio.

It called on the international community and Quartet to open a political prospect to revive the peace process, under the new US administration and the new government in Israel, he added.

The leaders agreed to continue contacts between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine at the level of foreign ministers and heads of security and intelligence services to crystallize a specific formula that will be activated during the coming period, Rady said.

The summit also dealt with the reconstruction efforts in Gaza under the initiative of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, as the first phase is about to be completed by lifting the debris, ahead of launching the construction work in the coming days.