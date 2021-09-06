Egypt: Military Exercise 'Bright Star 2021' Kicks Off in Egypt

Joint military exercise "Bright Star 2021" kicked off at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Marsa Matrouh, with the participation of 21 countries.

The military training runs from Sept 2 to 17.

At the beginning of the multi-national military drill, head of the Egyptian Armed Forces Training Authority said that the Armed Force's General Command is keen on conducting the military exercise "Bright Star 2021", for being one of the largest and most important military maneuvers at the global level, given the size of the participating forces.

On his part, an American commander thanked the Egyptian Armed Forces for hosting the military exercise "Bright Star 2021", asserting that the US sees Egypt as one of its most important strategic partners in the region.