Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

One patient has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at a Quarantine Center in the Central Region.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,601 while the number of deaths stands at 38.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,648.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

05 September 2021